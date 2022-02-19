Bukayo Saka has made it 2-0 to Arsenal against Brentford in today’s Premier League encounter.

Fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe had put us ahead early into the half, and Saka has surely sealed the three points by making it 2-0 with around 10 minutes remaining on the clock.

It hasn’t been plain-sailing this afternoon, with the visitors looking to use their physicality to make today’s encounter difficult, but we remained patient in pursuit of the three points, and we will surely have delivered them.

🎶 HERE WE GO, OHH! SAKA & EMILE SMITH ROWE 🎶 Arsenal's Young Guns are flying ✈️ pic.twitter.com/AYIP6wpbDa — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) February 19, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Patrick