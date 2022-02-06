Video – Watch Cameroon’s amazing comeback from 3-0 down to get 3rd at AFCON

Cameroon were the hosts for this year’s AFCON and looked like going all the way until they were agonizingly beaten by Mo Elneny’s Egypt on penalties in the semi final, but they certainly made up for that in the play-off for Third Place.

They came up against a surprisingly good Burkino Faso and somehow managed to be 3-0 down after just 5 minutes of the second half.

Watch the highlights here to see what happened next…