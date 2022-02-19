Watch: Emile Smith Rowe fire Arsenal ahead against Brentford

Emile Smith Rowe has continued his fine season in front of goal by firing Arsenal into the lead in their Premier League match against Brentford.

It hasn’t been the most exciting encounter, with neither goalkeeper having plenty to do thus far, but we’ve stuck to the job in hand without panicking and it has paid off.

Early into the second-half, Smith Rowe has carried the ball into the opposition box, and with using his team-mate’s run to carve out some space, has cut across to his right before placing his effort into the far side of the net, with the goalkeeper failing to get enough on the ball to deny the effort.

Pictures courtesy of Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV

While it hasn’t been our greatest performance, we have mostly been comfortable thus far, and the team has done well to stick to the game-plan.

Patrick