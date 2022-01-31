Arsenal Football Club released a video from the club’s training retreat in Dubai today, and the goalkeeping drills saw Aaron Ramsdale consistently finding the back of the net against his goalkeeping rivals with some pinpoint accuracy.

Some could joke that our club could need him up front given our disappointments in attack in 2022 thus far, but those who have noticed the England international’s accuracy with his distribution shouldn’t be shocked to see that he can put the ball in the net just as well.

I want to say he got a lucky connection with his left boot, but his finishing is impressive in each of his efforts in front of goal, and he is clearly playing with extreme confidence right now, something his fellow goalkeepers may be lacking in after being beaten by their counterpart.

Patrick