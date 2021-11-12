Watch: Folarin Balogun breaks duck for England U21s with neat two-touch finish

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun scored his first ever goal for the England Under-21 side against the Czech Republic yesterday.

The 20 year-old started the season in with his senior side, featuring against both Chelsea and Brentford, but has found minutes hard to come by since Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah all returned to availability.

He got his first start for England Under-21 this term also yesterday, and took full advantage of Rhian Brewster’s absence to tidily put his effort away 30 minutes into the match.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League

It appears unlikely that Balogun will be breaking into the first-team setup this season, with strong competition for places at present, and a loan deal could well be the best option for the youngster as previously stated at JustArsenal.

Patrick

