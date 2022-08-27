Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Watch: Fulham sucker-punch Arsenal after Gabriel fluffs his lines at the back

Alexander Mitrovic has taken full advantage of the mistake to put Fulham ahead at Arsenal.

The Gunners have been the better side throughout the match, dominating the possession from the offset, but we have really struggled with that final ball, and we now find ourselves behind.

It was a terrible way to concede, with our players messing around on the ball at the back before Gabriel Magalhaes gives up the ball whilst trying to go around Mitrovic, who made no mistake once he dispossessed the defender.

