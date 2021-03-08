Watch: Full highlights & Goals as Arsenal pay for missed chances

Arsenal will be frustrated by their failure to beat Burnley for the second time this season after the dominated much of the match.

The Gunners started the match perfectly, opening the account inside the opening six minutes, and we continued to grow into the game also.

We then allowed our rivals back into the match with a silly mistake at the back, and fingers can be pointed at both Leno and Granit Xhaka for their parts in it, but we should still have taken all three points from our remaining chances.

See for yourself and let us know your thoughts on what we should have done differently.

