Watch: Future Arsenal star score wondergoal on international duty

Marcelo Flores has long-been tipped to breakthrough into the Arsenal first-team in the near future, and his latest strike for the Mexico Under-20s is not going to have dampened such hopes.

The 18 year-old is yet to get a call-up to the senior side, but has been promoted to the Arsenal Under-23s, with n impressive record or 10 goals and three assists in the academy setup this term.

While the youngster has already been called up to the senior squad, and will be hopeful of earning a place in the Mexico squad for the World Cup in Qatar, he returned to the Under-20 setup this week, and made a statement of intent to the senior boss with this amazing strike.

Marcelo Flores GOLAZO 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/UAMOmUnTIp — El Tri Universo 🇲🇽 (@ElTriUniverso) March 30, 2022

It is difficult not to sit up and take note of the raw confidence and ability on show here, further cementing his name in our thoughts of those who could be next to break into the senior side, and Mikel Arteta may well have to consider his path into the first-team for the new season.

Could Flores be fast-tracked into the senior squad or should we look to send him out on loan for the new season?

Patrick