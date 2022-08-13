Watch: Gabriel Jesus lob the goalkeeper to open the scoring v Leicester

Gabriel Jesus has opened the scoring in fine fashion when placing his effort above and beyond the Leicester goalkeeper to put Arsenal 1-0 up.

It had been a bright start to the match for the Gunners, putting the pressure on early on, but the Foxes did pick up a head of steam. Wesley Fofana intercepted the ball in midfield before piling forward, before scuffing his shot when working his way into the box, and that led to some confidence for their side.

Just as they may have been getting a little comfortable however, we managed to get ourselves into a great position at the other end of the field, and Jesus has neatly scored from inside a jam-packed area.

Gabriel Jesus that’s a naughty finish! pic.twitter.com/K3tldBXvHr — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) August 13, 2022

I’m so happy to see Jesus open his competitive account so early into the season, especially on the back of such a bright pre-season, and I can’t wait to see how far his goals can take us this term.

Patrick

