Watch: Gabriel Martinelli goes down before kick-off – Early signs are worrying

Gabriel Martinelli was named in the starting line-up to take on Newcastle this evening, but fell foul of injury in the warm-up.

The Brazilian was set to line-up in a front four with Willian, Pepe and Aubameyang, before having to be replaced by Reiss Nelson.

As you will see, the 19 year-old loses his balance in the warm-up for the clash and keels over clutching his leg. As you see in the other videos he appears to have damaged his knee (the pundits claim it could be the ankle), and to later see him crying tells me that he isn’t expecting to be returning any time soon.

Should our worst fears be realised, will the club be forced to enter into the transfer window for a replacement given his importance in recent weeks?

  1. pires says:
    January 9, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    Hopefully it’s not top serious…

    1. pires says:
      January 9, 2021 at 10:09 pm

      Too sorry

  2. daniel twist says:
    January 9, 2021 at 11:18 pm

    4kin shite!!!! But I still think Martinelli hopping around would still be better than Willian…

