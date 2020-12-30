Watch: Granit Xhaka shows Bambi-esque balance as he’s floored against Brighton

Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka has come in for criticism a number of times, be it for a below-par showing overall, or simply for his decision making at crucial times, but I feel like we will all be able to take this light-heartedly.

The Swiss international clearly gets his knickers in a twist as he flails to clear the ball just inside his half, and after he fails to do so, he then tries to win the ball off of Alireza Jahanbakhsh in comical effect.

Xhaka most likely hadn’t regained his balance after exerting himself in the opening phase, but tried to win the ball back for his side only to be showed up by the Brighton forward, who floors him.

Will everyone take this gently or does this show how soft the midfielder is in general?

Patrick