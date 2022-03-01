“Watch him shine.” Kevin Campbell heaps praise on Arsenal man

Kevin Campbell says some fans who don’t seem to see the work that he does behind the scene underrate Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder has been one of Arsenal’s best contributors in this campaign as they seek to break back into the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains in the running for the fourth spot on the league table and can finish the campaign there if they maintain their upward trajectory.

Odegaard has been a very positive influence on how the team plays and the Norwegian midfielder has single-handedly caused problems for opponents in many games.

However, because he doesn’t score often, it is hard to see his work, but Campbell claims when he gets a great striker in front of him, we will appreciate what he does on the pitch more.

He tells Football Insider: “He is an absolutely exceptional player. He is so, so talented.

“A lot of fans do not value him enough. Most of the time he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves.

“But he has an economy to his play and a wand of a left foot. He lends the ball, gives it and gets it back. He makes the team tick.

“When he gets a striker of note next to him, watch him shine. He is going to be incredible.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a very positive influence on our team and the decision to sign him by Arteta has now proven inspirational.

The club is heading towards becoming great again, and the Norwegian’s effort has contributed to that.

When we add better players to the group in the summer, we expect to keep doing well.

