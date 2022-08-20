Watch: Jesus amazing skill to open Bournemouth up for opening goal

Arsenal have taken the early lead against Bournemouth after some neat work down the left from Gabriel Jesus, with Martin Odegaard finishing off the move.

It has been a bright start by the Gunners who have taken an early grip on the game, and it was some truly skilful ball control by Jesus which has opened up the opportunity to score, leaving Martinelli I space to shoot before the rebound into the path of our captain.

ØDEGAARD! ARSENAL LEAD! 🔴 How about THAT Gabriel Jesus run though…😍 #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/hRQDW8VjQv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

It’s been an amazing start from our side, and before I could finish this article, it’s already 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

