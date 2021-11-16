Watch: Kieran Tierney excites with double nutmeg for Scotland

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was in fine form this week as he helped his Scotland side to consecutive wins, and this skill certainly caught the eye.

The left-back had been missing for his club in the run-up to the international break, with Nuno Tavares more than just filling in as cover in his absence, but any reservations over his fitness have been dispelled by his performances this week.

This fine passage of play was particularly pleasing on the eye, as he not only beats a defender with a nutmeg, but gets away with embarrassing his rivals with a second straight after.



Pictures courtesy of FIFA

Tierney may feel a little under pressure to impress given the emergence of Tavares, but it should be a blessing for the Scot who has struggled to stay fit for long periods, and us now having two strong options now could well mean that we can get the best out of both.

Patrick