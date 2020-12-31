Watch: Kolasinac move agreed but Mikel Arteta seems to be in the dark

Arsenal have announced that Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, but only hours ago Mikel Arteta was hinting about false rumours.

🗞 Sead Kolasinac has agreed to join Bundesliga side Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2020

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has fallen out of favour in North London, with Kieran Tierney overthrowing him as the club’s favoured option at left-back or left centre-back, and will now leave the club temporarily until the summer.

Strangely enough, the manager was only quizzed on the subject this morning in his pre-match press conference, and appeared to hint about false rumours that will emerge, only for the news to be announced by the club hours later.

Arsenal defender Kolasinac has been confirmed as joining Schalke 04 moment ago, but only a few hours previous Mikel Arteta hinted that it was untrue 👀👀👀 Is he on the outside when it comes to negotiations or is he simply not allowed to discuss things? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/oc0EayJvTn — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Is the manager that far outside of the negotiations, or is he simply following in Arsene Wenger’s footsteps by withholding any information on transfers?

Patrick