Watch: Kolasinac move agreed but Mikel Arteta seems to be in the dark

Arsenal have announced that Sead Kolasinac is rejoining Schalke 04 on loan until the end of the season, but only hours ago Mikel Arteta was hinting about false rumours.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has fallen out of favour in North London, with Kieran Tierney overthrowing him as the club’s favoured option at left-back or left centre-back, and will now leave the club temporarily until the summer.

Strangely enough, the manager was only quizzed on the subject this morning in his pre-match press conference, and appeared to hint about false rumours that will emerge, only for the news to be announced by the club hours later.

Is the manager that far outside of the negotiations, or is he simply following in Arsene Wenger’s footsteps by withholding any information on transfers?

