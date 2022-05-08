Watch: Leeds goalkeeper gift Nketiah Arsenal the early goal

Leeds will be cursing their luck after Arsenal were gifted the opening goal, with goalkeeper Olivier Meslier giving Eddie Nketiah an easy lead.

We are just minutes into the game and Meslier ha decided to move the ball from his right to his left, but allowed the ball to get a little away from him and was duly punished by the young Gunners striker.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

This is the perfect start for us, but the goal also means that they currently drop into the bottom three of the division, and their PL survival hopes are very-much in the balance.

Patrick