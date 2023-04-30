Watch live! Historic Arsenal v Wolfsburg Women’s Champions League semi-final by Michelle

Tomorrow, Monday 1st May, Arsenal Women will take on VfL Wolfsburg in the second leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw with a stunning come-back by Arsenal after going 2-0 down, and fans can stream the match for free online, now that tickets have sold out.

The upcoming game is especially significant as it marks a historic moment for Arsenal Women and women’s football, with the EMIRATES STADIUM SELLING OUT for the match. There are talks of a permanent move for the Arsenal Women team to the Emirates Stadium due to the growing popularity of women’s football – this sell-out should certainly add some momentum to that debate..

In the first leg, Arsenal Women were able to secure a crucial draw against Wolfsburg, who initially took a 2-0 lead in the match. However, the Gunners didn’t give up and managed to score just before half-time, followed by the equalizer in the second half. This impressive comeback was witnessed by a record-breaking crowd of 22,617 spectators.

The second leg of this closely contested match promises to be a nail-biting encounter, with everything to play for, for both teams. The game will be played in front of a record-breaking crowd at Emirates Stadium, which will dwarf the attendance of the first leg in Germany. In fact, a record-breaking crowd of over 60,000 is expected to fill the stadium, marking a pivotal moment for the sport and highlighting the increasing demand for women’s football in the UK, with Arsenal at the forefront.

Fortunately, if you don’t have tickets for this historic fixture, you can watch the Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg match for free:

DAZN Youtube Channel Simply visit the channel at the time of the match, and you’ll be able to watch the live stream without any subscription.

The Arsenal Women vs Wolfsburg semi-final will kick off at 17:45 UK on Monday 1st May.

Remember to get to Emirates early!

COYGW! SO EXCITED!!

Michelle Maxwell

