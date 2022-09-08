Watch: Marquinhos wastes little time in scoring Arsenal debut goal

Marquinhos has scored just 15 minutes into his Arsenal debut against FC Zurich in the Europa League this evening.

The Brazilian joined this summer in a bargain move from Serie A side Sao Paulo, and was initially placed in the youth sides, but has been called up to make his first senior outing today and he has made an immediate impact.

Marquinhos has made the perfect run into the box for Eddie Nketiah to lay him in behind the defence, and he made no mistake in putting the effort away.

19-year-old Marquinhos gets Arsenal up and running in the Europa League this season 💪 A goal on his senior debut for the club ⚽️ #UEL pic.twitter.com/hdJjgexKbv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 8, 2022

MARQUINHOS! THE BRAZILIAN TEENAGER SCORES ON HIS ARSENAL DEBUT! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/g5aswSN64V — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 8, 2022

It’s a great breakaway move from our young contingent, and I couldn’t be happier for Marquinhos who appears to be thriving after his move, and it could well be pressure on Fabio Vieira to make a similar impact on his full debut.

Patrick

