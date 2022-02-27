Katie McCabe has scored an amazing volley today to send Arsenal into the quarter finals of the Women’s FA Cup, scoring the second of our four goals today.

The Gunners took on Liverpool for place in the last eight of the competition, before their male equivalent enjoyed success in the Carabao Cup final by beating Chelsea.

Their women certainly didn’t enjoy themselves as such today after being handed a beating by our ladies side, with Rhiannon Roberts credited with an own-goal to start proceedings, before the below volley to make it 2-0, with Caitlin Foord and Kim Little closing our proceedings after that.

Some question the technical ability of the Women’s side, mostly those who haven’t taken the time to watch properly, but this is a highly technical goal which many men would have failed to complete.

Could McCabe’s strike be a contender for Arsenal Goal of the Month for February?

Patrick

