Watch Mikel Arteta wearing his heart on his sleeve as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham

Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham 3-1 at the Emirates this weekend, and while you will have seen our players enjoying themselves on the pitch, manager Mikel Arteta‘s celebrations were just as exuberant.

The Gunners ran riot in the opening 45 minutes of the match, earning a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, but it was on the touchline where the biggest celebrations could be seen.

❤️ Pure emotion in the stands

❤️ Pure emotion on the pitch

❤️ Pure emotion on the touchline We promise you'll love this 🤩👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 28, 2021

The manager said in the run-up to the match that he would educate his players on the importance of the North London Derby, should they not be aware of just how important it is to both the club and it’s fans, and the performance was more than worthy of the occasion.

Patrick