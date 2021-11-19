Watch: Mikel Arteta’s pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press ahead of the weekend’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield, answering questions on numerous subjects.

The Spaniard was initially asked about Emile Smith Rowe who made his England debut, scoring and assisting in his first call-up to the national side, before also answering questions on his trips to Anfield as a player, as well as potential outgoings in January, of which he gave nothing away.

It is strange to go into a trip to Anfield with a positive feeling, although many would argue that there is little to be excited about, but you can even sense in some of the manager’s comments that he feels as though his side have every chance of getting at least a point from the fixture, and we feel the same.

