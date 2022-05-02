Watch: Moyes accuse VAR of costly error in Arsenal’s victory

David Moyes has claimed that VAR failed to cancel out Arsenal’s winning goal against West Ham for a handball by Rob Holding in the build up.
We held on to win 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’s winner in the second-half, and whilst VAR did look as the incident before allowing it to stand, Moyes believes that they were wrong not to have cancelled out the goal.
🗣 "They've got it wrong quite a lot of times."
David Moyes questioned VAR's decision to allow Arsenal's second goal, believing Rob Holding handled the ball in the build up. pic.twitter.com/0bvBgdyYzD
I’m pretty sure they changed the rules so that only handballs that happen immediately in the build-up now affect VAR decisions after too many decisions moved to rule out goals last season, although you’d think that Moyes would know that if true…
Salty Moyes.No surprise,he’s whinging after the defeat.Remember he’s ex Manure & was Ferguson’s useful idiot when at Everton & needed him to disrupt us.