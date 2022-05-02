Arsenal News Latest News

Watch: Moyes accuse VAR of costly error in Arsenal’s victory

David Moyes has claimed that VAR failed to cancel out Arsenal’s winning goal against West Ham for a handball by Rob Holding in the build up.

We held on to win 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’s winner in the second-half, and whilst VAR did look as the incident before allowing it to stand, Moyes believes that they were wrong not to have cancelled out the goal.

I’m pretty sure they changed the rules so that only handballs that happen immediately in the build-up now affect VAR decisions after too many decisions moved to rule out goals last season, although you’d think that Moyes would know that if true…

Patrick

1 Comment

  1. Salty Moyes.No surprise,he’s whinging after the defeat.Remember he’s ex Manure & was Ferguson’s useful idiot when at Everton & needed him to disrupt us.

    Reply

