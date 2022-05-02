Watch: Moyes accuse VAR of costly error in Arsenal’s victory

David Moyes has claimed that VAR failed to cancel out Arsenal’s winning goal against West Ham for a handball by Rob Holding in the build up.

We held on to win 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes’s winner in the second-half, and whilst VAR did look as the incident before allowing it to stand, Moyes believes that they were wrong not to have cancelled out the goal.

🗣 "They've got it wrong quite a lot of times." David Moyes questioned VAR's decision to allow Arsenal's second goal, believing Rob Holding handled the ball in the build up. pic.twitter.com/0bvBgdyYzD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 1, 2022

I’m pretty sure they changed the rules so that only handballs that happen immediately in the build-up now affect VAR decisions after too many decisions moved to rule out goals last season, although you’d think that Moyes would know that if true…

Patrick