Watch: November’s clear Arsenal Goal of the Month award winner

Gabriel Martinelli is this month’s clear Arsenal Goal of the Month winner for November, picking up over 50% of the total votes.

This month’s award had 11 goals to choose from, including eight strikes by our Women’s side, but that didn’t stop the Brazilian’s fine volley against Newcastle from getting 51% from the votes.

Steph Catley with 16% of the vote for her pinpoint free-kick off the underside of the crossbar was also a delight which deserves a special mention, but there that effort came up against an extremely technical finish.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Goal of the Month

