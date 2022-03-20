Watch: Official Highlights from Arsenal’s recent win over Aston Villa

Arsenal were impressive in dispatching of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, clinching all three points away at Villa Park.

The home side had been picking up some form in recent weeks, but their threat was nullified by Mikel Arteta’s setup, and I can’t recall Bernd Leno having to do any work until very late on in the match.

It was our side who continually looked the better, and it was a deserved win for our side to help us close in that fourth-placed finish.

Do you think Mikel Arteta set his team up to stifle Villa or were both sides just strong in defence which meant that they cancelled each other out somewhat?

Patrick