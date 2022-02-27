Watch: Ramsdale’s passionate reaction to Arsenal’s heroics

Arsenal fought to come from behind to overcome Wolves in Thursday night’s Premier League fixture, and it was clearly an emotional performance from our boys.

One player who has quickly established himself as a key player after his move to the Emirates last summer is Aaron Ramsdale, and you can see below exactly why he has built such a rapport with the fans, as he shares the passion for this club.

🥁 Introducing… Ramsdale Cam! ⛔ The clearances

💪 The leadership

😍 The celebrations 📺 Watch the best of @AaronRamsdale98's performance from Thursday night's win, right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 26, 2022

Aaron is one of many in our current crop who have the mentality to push this team to keep climbing the table and push on further as the team continues to thrive, and the fact that he interacts with the fans is also huge in getting the fans behind the team.

Could Ramsdale’s influence on this side be under-rated?

Patrick