Watch: Saliba’s quality strike to score first Arsenal goal

William Saliba has continued his fine start to the season by grabbing his first Arsenal goal against Bournemouth.

It has been a rather one-sided affair, with Martin Odegaard grabbing two First half goals, and we’ve started the second half just as strongly.

Gabriel Martinelli was the creator this time, laying off to the Young Frenchman on the edge of the box to curl his effort over the goalkeeper if into the far side of the goal with his left boot.

SALIBA THAT IS 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆🤯 That Zinchenko reaction is every Arsenal fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/y4sJLv9OWy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2022

What is not to like about this finish, Once again showing his composure despite his you G age, this time at the other end of the field. Saliba is already a star in our eyes, and there is plenty more to come from the 21 year-old.

Patrick