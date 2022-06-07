Martin Odegaard has been named as coming second in the Arsenal Player of the Season voting for the 2021-22 campaign.

It was announced yesterday that Aaron Ramsdale picked up the third-most votes, and today the Norway international captain has been revealed as one of the two to have been favoured by the fans for the annual award.

While I expected the goalkeeper to be second, I fully understand exactly why Odegaard has been such a hit with the fans after an amazing campaign, and he could well be crowned as our captain ahead of the new season also after wearing the armband for much of the final matches of the most recent term.

🗓 Martin Odegaard's 2021/22 season… ⚽️ 7 goals

🅰️ 5 assists

🪄 81 chances created

🎯 86% passing accuracy 🥈 Player of the Season: 2nd place pic.twitter.com/P00kzwNaW9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 7, 2022

Check out some of his best bits below.

Odegaard is fully deserving of the praise he will take from this award, and he certainly has much more to come for our famous red & white.

How many other clubs will be able to boast that their best players are all young with so much more to offer in the coming years?

Patrick