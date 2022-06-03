Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Watch: Smith Rowe open the scoring for England U21 with thunderous strike

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has opened the scoring for England Under 21s against the Czech Republic with a thunderous striker.

The midfielder was demoted from the senior side for the current international fixtures after losing his first-team role in north London to teammate Gabriel Martinelli after an injury.

He hasn’t harmed his case for a possible role back in the senior team with a fine performance however, scoring the goal which broke the deadlock in fine fashion.

Jacob Ramsey has since added a second for our young Lions, with our midfielder being substituted off during the second-half.

How many of today’s U21s could be outside shots to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar?

