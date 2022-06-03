Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has opened the scoring for England Under 21s against the Czech Republic with a thunderous striker.

The midfielder was demoted from the senior side for the current international fixtures after losing his first-team role in north London to teammate Gabriel Martinelli after an injury.

He hasn’t harmed his case for a possible role back in the senior team with a fine performance however, scoring the goal which broke the deadlock in fine fashion.

What a finish from Emile Smith Rowe! 🤩👌 England are 2-0 up against Czech Republic in their Euro U21 qualifying game thanks to Emile Smith Rowe and Jacob Ramsey. 📺🔴📱 Watch it on @BBCiPlayer, Red Button and on the BBC Sports app. #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 3, 2022

Jacob Ramsey has since added a second for our young Lions, with our midfielder being substituted off during the second-half.

How many of today’s U21s could be outside shots to make Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar?

