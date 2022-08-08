Watch: Tavares highlights including capping his impressive debut off with a goal

Nuno Tavares put in an impressive performance on his debut for Marseille having joined from Arsenal on loan, scoring the second goal of the match.

The Portuguese wasn’t the only on-loan star making his first outing for his new side, with Folarin Balogun leading the line against him, but it was the home side who came out on top, winning 4-1 come the final whistle.

Tavares featured as an advanced wing-back on the left, where he was able to get forward on many occasions, and he took his goal sweetly after cutting inside and firing in with his right.

We have a good relationship with Marseille after a number of deals in recent windows, and we look likely to get a lot out of this deal also, with Nuno already looking like he will be able to thrive there.

The club had no intentions of including an option to buy in allowing him to join Atalanta, which must mean that we believe he has the potential to play for us again in the future, but with both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to battle it out for minutes this term, it may be difficult for him to break into our first-team in the near future.

Patrick