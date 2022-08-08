Watch: Tavares highlights including capping his impressive debut off with a goal

Nuno Tavares put in an impressive performance on his debut for Marseille having joined from Arsenal on loan, scoring the second goal of the match.
The Portuguese wasn’t the only on-loan star making his first outing for his new side, with Folarin Balogun leading the line against him, but it was the home side who came out on top, winning 4-1 come the final whistle.
Tavares featured as an advanced wing-back on the left, where he was able to get forward on many occasions, and he took his goal sweetly after cutting inside and firing in with his right.
We have a good relationship with Marseille after a number of deals in recent windows, and we look likely to get a lot out of this deal also, with Nuno already looking like he will be able to thrive there.
The club had no intentions of including an option to buy in allowing him to join Atalanta, which must mean that we believe he has the potential to play for us again in the future, but with both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko set to battle it out for minutes this term, it may be difficult for him to break into our first-team in the near future.
Fair to say that he grew into that game.
He looked very nervous at the beginning, a few short passes were scuffed and those long high passes across his own penalty area… eek. The guy receiving them had to wait so long they’d be a 50-50 by the time the ball gets there (they didn’t show us the ball arriving) and the oppositon guy would have a clear run on goal if he wins it.
He also had a couple of runs where he was easily shepherded out.
After a while he started to look more confident and played better. The goal helped. Hopefully he’s over the nerves now and will grow there.
Prepare for a year’s time when there could be more “He wants to stay with us” shenanigans :/
There is a good player in there. The club refusing to include any option or obligation to buy means they know he can get better. I hope he comes back a better and more confident player. Continue to soar Nuno.
Nuno is still very raw, eager as well as enthusiastic. No doubt, the talent is there. He just needs this time to focus on where he has to be on the pitch and when. Watch out, because this dude is “gunning” for a first team spot. And I’m sure once he comes back, he’s gonna get it…IJS