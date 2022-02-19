Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Watch: Arsenal suffer another controversial decision by the officials

Arsenal can feel hard done-by after they were not only denied a goal, but denied the penalty after Brentford blocked Cedric Soares’s strike with his arm.

We went into the break level at 0-0, but frustrated after Alexandre Lacazette had a goal ruled out for offside, while being denied a penalty late into the half.

It was a fine move by our side in the build-up, but as the ball falls to Cedric on the edge of the box, the Bees star blocks the ball with his arm.


Pictures courtesy of Dazn

Am I alone in believing this was surely a penalty? Surely we are being punished for something at this point?

Patrick

  1. Greco says:
    February 19, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    So we have to support even more the team and the manager and stop moaning.Vital win today with good performance.

    Come On You Gunners

    Reply

