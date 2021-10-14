Watch: The official trailer for Arsene Wenger: Invincible ahead of November release

A movie dedicated to Arsene Wenger‘s rise to fame including the famous Invincibles season with Arsenal is set to hit cinemas next month, and the official trailer can be seen below.

Arsène Wenger: Invincible. The definitive story. In his own words. Watch the Official Trailer. Coming November 2021. Follow @WengerFilm for updates. Preorder now: https://t.co/iyET5yzocm#WengerFilm pic.twitter.com/3owVZBgIz7 — Arsène Wenger: Invincible (@WengerFilm) October 14, 2021

The Frenchman arrived from Japan with some unknown as to what he would bring, but nobody could have predicted how far he would take the club, leaving a legacy that still remains at the club to this day.

Wenger built a team up to not only challenge at take Premier League titles off the mighty Manchester United, but created something that was so special to watch, and fact that he managed to guide the team to remain unbeaten is something that may never be seen in England ever again.

How many of you will rush to cinemas to catch the insightful Arsene Wenger: Invincible?

Patrick