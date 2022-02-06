Dusan Vlahovic put in a strong performance on debut for Juventus, proving Arsenal right for putting so much effort into signing him.

The Old Lady were 2-0 victors thanks to two debut goals from their January signings Denis Zakaria and Vlahovic this evening, helping themselves lift into the top four of the table.

They didn’t have to wait long for their new striker to open his account, scoring inside just 13 minutes of action when he lobbed the Verona goalkeeper after Paulo Dybala had played him in behind the defence.

What a start for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus! 🔥 He lifts a brilliant finish over the onrushing goalkeeper to open his account for his new club on his debut! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/fomnswUWj3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 6, 2022

The striker looked dangerous throughout the clash, but was unable to double his tally against their strong opponents, but he will be happy to have opened his account at the first time of asking, with his goal also taking him joint-top of the Serie A charts also.

I definitely think we will rue missing out on the striker, and we now have to find an alternative who can help take us to the next level.

