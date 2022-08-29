Watch: Wilshere’s interview after leading U18 side to key victory over Spurs

Jack Wilshere led his Under-18 side to their first victory at the weekend, and it happened to come against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs.

Our fornee midfielder took over as head coach this summer, it took his side three attempts before clinching their first win of the campaign, and he made sure to enjoy every minute.

Jack was seen coaxing his players to celebrate loudly after clinching all three points, giving those players a taste of what the North London derby means in an around the club, before later revealing that he had brought former teammate and captain Cesc Fabregas into the dressing room to give a teamtalk.

🗣 “Cesc was someone who taught me a lot about this game [North London Derby]. I wanted to show them that.” Jack Wilshere tells https://t.co/X71k4UP2tJ that he arranged for Cesc Fàbregas to do a pre-match team talk with the under 18s before their 4-1 win over Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/eC0Iyqdc6N — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 28, 2022

Cesc’s involvement seemed to help bring the right attitude on the pitch, whilst educating the youngsters of the importance of the derby to the fans, and they didn’t disappoint in the slightest.

