Watching Arsenal is like watching the same film every year

Every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal.
‘Every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal’ is one of the things every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal.
I predicted our net spend this summer would be 50-80 million and was called negative.
I pointed out how we had gone backwards since Mr Wenger left and was accused of having an agenda.
I felt we would lose at Brentford and had my loyalty questioned.
In reality it’s like watching the same movie or reading the same book …. you know the ending so why would you expect anything to change?
One of the topics that arises every 12 months is how the Gunners seem under prepared for the new campaign.
The idea to have the transfer window closed before a ball was kicked was short lived.
That concept was put together to avoid the scenario facing Spurs. Harry Kane could be asked to play against a team who in days might be his new employers.
The majority of clubs voted for deadline day to be at the start of September meaning clubs start the season still not sure what their squads will be long term.
Just because there is another two weeks to purchase players though doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try and do your business as quick as possible.
At the end of the day that is Edu’s job.
He gets paid a lot of money to identify talent and bring them to North London.
Since January our recruitment department team knew there was a high chance we wouldn’t be in Europe.
That’s a long time to put a shortlist together.
That’s not a request, that’s his job.
Yet, as we went to Brentford short of numbers,our director of Football was on holiday skiing.
Forget his contribution to the Invincibles, how can he be on vacation at a time he should be at his busiest?
Surely save your annual leave till the window is shut.
The same week Grealish joined City, Lukaku joined Chelsea and Varane went to United, we were relying on our youngsters in an intimidating atmosphere, while those in power were not even in the same country.
While Arteta wasn’t to know his two senior strikers would both become ill on Friday, he knew from last season that Auba’s and Laca’s powers were fading.
Our failure to bring in competition up front means we had to start a rookie up front.
Some Gooners have praised Balogun despite never watching him play, simply reading his stats for the Under 23s.
In the senior team he looked like a deer in the headlights, touching the ball less than any other Arsenal player.
We had evidence since all last season that we lack goals and creativity from midfield yet as things stand we are putting all the pressure on Smith Rowe to be our source of creativity.
Calum Chambers was our makeshift right back – I assume because the plan is to get Bellerin off the wage bill.
Yet you contradict that by bringing on Reiss Nelson, who the manager has long given up on.
In a squad lacking experience you leave out Willian due to not being in your long-term plans, yet Maitland Niles is sat on the bench.
Leno made yet another mistake that led to goal but has zero competition.
All of the above could be corrected by the end of the month.
By then though we could be sitting on three defeats already with a big gap between us and the top 4.
That lack of urgency in the past has cost us a place in the Champions League.
Equally we might wait till January and be told we can only afford to loan players
Our worse League position in quarter of a century should have ensured a recruitment drive.
Yet compare how Chelsea and Man United’s owners have reacted to being behind Man City compared to us.
Which owners seem to care the most?
Then there’s the tactics.
Brentford’s players all knew their individual jobs because their manager put together a system which suited all of them.
Our centre backs seemed unaware that Toney would target them in the air.
They seemed shocked that Brentford would focus on set pieces.
To not work on that is either incompetence or naivety.
We did wear our third kit (another chance to make money) but couldn’t even be organised with that, red socks clashing with a blue shirt.
That could be a metaphor for where the club is at…
Be kind in the comments
Dan
Good morning all
Season has kicked off and I have the weekend blues.
Can’t disagree with anything you have written
Was fearful when we had Brentford as the opening game
New team on the block and will give it 200% if there such a thing
My consolation is that this was the first game and at least were not bottom
I had high hopes of being top 4 by January so I live in hope but the next games I can’t see us getting any change from so its a bit gloomy
I honestly don’t see why we haven’t closed off certain positions by now
. Recruitment is poor
Players need to moved on and very quickly but unfortunately there wages and playing form will limit who takes them on unless it is a loan with an option to buy.
Well keep smiling the season is young and we will have many more weekends like this
Upwards and onwards
I agree with you on all but I think Wenger started this mess for us by selling players with the pretense of paying the loan for the stadium and making us be content with the top four finish to as good as winning the league, and that we were making profits ( to which no supporter was given a piece of those profits).
Arsenal now is about making money for the owner, they have completely forgotten that football is about winning or trophies
Stan needs to sell the club to someone who has the passion for the club.
Arteta and Edu have no clue on what they are doing, total clueless and needs to go
Great article. Couldn’t have said it any better. Our manager’s tactics don’t seem to make any sense. So much suffering so much pain for Arsenal fans worldwide. I’m tired of the other fans mocking us. Groundhog Day every season.
Send Arteta out of Arsenal
Arsenal became complacent during Arsene’s last 3 seasons and now Liverpool Spurs Liecester Westham Everton Leeds have made the previous top four a top ten.
Emery did brilliantly first season but the club got greedy and sacked him for not making top 4 after just one full season.
Now the club has realised to clear the decks and restock the shelves takes time especially in a weak market.
So unlike Emery 8th placed two times running Arteta has been afforded more time.
These are painful lessons the club is learning but they have seen the light at last.
This cear out should have been done a decade ago but better late than never.
The club is on the right track and 5th/6th is well within our reach and top four is not impossible.
I have a saying in life “you buy cheap you buy twice “
Which more often than not bears fruit .
A saying that could be used for our club the last 5-10 years and our manager as of right now .
@Dan kit,
We have a saying:
“With 1$ you’ll get 1$ item”, meaning if you buy a cheap player, you’ll have a player who plays like a cheap player. Therefore how can we expect anything out of ie. Pablo Mari?
What about Ozil, Laca, Pepe, Mustafi, Xhaka and 20M for Leno not worth 2M. Leno gets a free ticket every season, Runar had 1 game to be dumped for good! Put Arthur in the goal next game, would not do more worse than Leno.what about 50M Ben White? Another garbage performance. ESR Saka cost us nothing, Sambi was better than Xhaka. What about Chambers, 16M then we paid for a novice.
Arsenal needs three main positions, a keep like Lehman who commands and organised his defenders, A right back who is brilliant and hard-working, and a brilliant holding mid fielder.
Insane Manager. William Saliba binned and £50 million spent on the shorter less athletic Ben White. We have Xhaka and Elneny and binned Guendouzi and Torreira. All because the arrogant one Arteta does not want a hint of anybody standing up to him. Now we will get four more years of Xhaka, and be paying Willian to give him money for nothing. Arteta is a damaged human being and doing damage to our once great club. The owner is as bad and will not even sack Arteta the cause of our problems. Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe are available. Both have a brave style of football that is not overtaken by fear.
I don’t doubt Conte would fix us up, but given there’s no time left in the window, he could only do so much this season. He’d saves us from complete disaster, but I don’t think he’d find it an attractive proposal.
Do you think these big egos would listen to Eddie Howe? Why ruin his life ? They cared a damn for Wenger, Unai, Freddie and now Mikel
The biggest thing we’re missing is a forward who can score consistently. Auba’s goals were the last thing that kept us hanging on as a “top” side, now those he’s dried up, we’re seeing the ugly truth.
Good summary .. Man utd transformed by Fernandez … idiotic fan base thinks smith Rowe can do the same for us … we need creativity in that position or we languish in bottom half of table for foreseeable future …
Worst run club in the Prem.
Probably the whole league.
We have turned into a laughing stock.
Embarrassing to be an Arsenal fan these days.
And the outlook doesn’t look any better.
Embarrassed fan too.
Four moaning articles in two days, so it must be a new record on JA. Well done
Why don’t we make some constructive comments instead? Spreading negativity could drag our players’ spirit down, which would eventually make us lose the next two EPL games
You guys could’ve posted your solution here, aside from sacking Arteta now. We all know he’d likely not survive if he loses against Chelsea and Man City, so we don’t need to waste our breaths
Always someone elses fault huh?
> Not Artetas team
> Give him a full season
> Give him until Christmas
> No money available (+100m spent on duds)
> Fans negativity the reason for losing
> MA doesnt have a tall, strong target man with inverted left-footed CAM mezzala man behind a double pivot pressing system
Arteta deserves the blame, but a prolonged blame game won’t resolve anything and will only make us lose against Chelsea
His days are numbered, but we’ve still got two EPL games to fix this situation
Mate the solution is sacking Arteta ! No two ways about it
That’s the point ,when you have a club being run into the ground fans have every right to moan .
No worries, I’m sure Arsenal have been contacting some managers
What solutions do you see? Signings, sure, but many aren’t sold on the players we’ve been linked to, and almost anything outside that group of links will seem like panic buys.
I was behind Arteta at the end of the season because I thought he understood that we needed to make massive changes this summer, Xhaka had to go, Bellerin had to go and even less talked about players like elneny needed to go and all replaced. We needed a complete overhaul but it’s been nothing like that. We put a lot of energy into the white signing, which doesn’t look promising at this point, rather than focusing on the areas that needed the most attention. It’s not looking good, we look light in terms of quality or experience in every area except CB, where we’ve signed a starting defender who looks defensively weak. Can’t see anything other than another write-off season at this point, and I’m just hoping it isn’t even worse than that.
It’s almost impossible to integrate a new CF within five days, so we need to work with our senior CFs. Martinelli and Balogun are just too inexperienced to start as CF, as seen in their performances there
Chelsea would most likely play with 3-4-2-1, so we can outnumber their midfielders with a two CB formation. But Lacazette must start as a CF, because he worked better with our midfielders than Aubameyang
Havertz or Lukaku would likely be dominant against White in aerial duels, so we’d better play White as a DM and make Holding start in the right CB position. Martinelli and Saka should also start ahead of Pepe
Appreciate your calm response to my alarmed post. I think your ideas are sensible, but Laca playing will depend on his availability – I’m of the opinion that he would have made a big difference on Friday, but it’s not enough – and I just don’t see our 50m CB being moved to another position this early.
Don’t really agree that playing a new CF so early would be the biggest problem, I just don’t see anyone available who is of that extra quality we need (RVP or the younger version of Auba)
Agree there Davi
I do wonder who is the driving force behind the signing at times. . Is it Arteta or Edu or both? Anyway I thought like you, that an overhaul was coming and that looks less and less likely but the window is still open and I sense now I am clutching at straws to think that something amazing is on the cards 🙄
Mr Gotanidea!
You must be Living in some Wonderland!!
Every football fans has FULL RIGHTS to ‘moan’ when his/her Team Underperforming Woefully!
How can a TopClass EPL team lose to a new team who got promoted by Play-offs?😒
Wont Man City, Man utd, Juventus, Bayern fans react like dis too?
Imagine Rayo Vallecano dominating and beating Barca 2 0!
Barca fans would Applaud, right?😏
I really don’t know what kind of Fan you are..😒😕
Our final EPL position last season shows that our level is still below those top teams. We shouldn’t have lost against a newly promoted team, but their supporters made us nervous and this mentality must be fixed soon
I can vouch for one thing, @gotanidea, regarding JA.
Unlike other blogs, if a comment from a visitor is worthy to be published as a separate article, JA’s admins will definitely look into that option. Just like Mourinho, they have a keen eye for talent. I’ve seen it happen already, during my very short association with JA.
Why don’t you write something constructive, instead of moaning about moaners. I’ll personally make a request to the admin to publish your constructive comment as a new article.
p.s: Are you reading this ADMIN PAT???
I am!
Lol,
Kind in your comments..
But is Arteta, Edu and the board kind to us Fans?
Uncaring, Selfish and Political Entities!😕
*Trying to please certain players,e.g Xhaka,Laca,Auba,etc..
*Rushing to give youngsters big responsibility e.g Saka7, Esr10
And so many anomalies!
The worse is some Fans who Feel we aren’t dat bad!😒
Arsenal needs a Revamp seriously!
all true……the sad thing is i cant be bothered now to even watch,the football played is far far removed from what we used to play.I see better football played now by amateurs on my local park.sad days for any Arsenal fan.
My head is spinning from the decisions made by those ‘running’ our club!!
Dan, excellent article, you’ve summed up the state we’re in very well!
Every season it’s the same and every season the laughter from every other club and their fans is even louder!!
And just so you know, I thought that kit was bloody horrible!!
We spent 50m on white and yet for about 5m more we could’ve signed the players Leicester have and covered 3 positions we badly needed sorting.
Also it was brought up before the game about Ben White winning aerial duels. He doesn’t have a good percentage of this. I don’t know why chambers didn’t see the ball out of play instead of trying to control it for the first goal and going forward he offers not a lot. If we are to keep Cedric they why not play him instead of playing players out of position.
I think chambers was trying to save the corner kick. It wasn’t a serious mistake on his part, bit panicky, but I swear the ball landed in a completely open midfield and after that CC could have done more to block the shot. I’m losing faith in Leno in general but though the shot was too powerful and difficult to see as it went through chambers, so didn’t see it as his mistake particularly, even at his near post
Arteta is sinking in his own ideas or lack of. Edu is a man like Arteta totally out of his depth. We have an owner that is totally uninterested in football. We have senior players that dont do it for Arteta and young players being sold or wasted through terrible management. We looked like a bunch of clowns against Brentford and i just wonder how long this continuing nightmare is going to go on. The squad we have has not been strengthened at month by month is actually being weakened by awful decisions. What on earth was xhaka doing with the armband, why was Mari and Leno falling out after 10 minutes of a new season. Why do we look like a club with zero ideas and zero ambition?
I think you’re spot on here.
We have a manager who is on ‘work experience’, so very little progress is to be expected.
I think we can all agree arsenal problems isn’t Wenger of UE or MA.
We might be emotional at times putting pressure on the Manager but that wouldn’t solve the problem, I bet you in a year we will still be moaning about same thing, this kind of article have been on here since Wenger era and it’s still here that’s to tell us it’s beyond the managers.
Am not saying they are totally blameless but the truth is , the problem doesn’t lie with them totally
Exactly .. don’t want to insult anyone on here but many just don’t look at the bigger picture.
You have to Look at the root of the problem and not the branches or leaves!
Can’t argue with this article.
I’d place more emphasis on the failure and decline to be on the AWOL and non caring owning though and not Edu. He like Arteta , Emery and Wenger were just bit part actors.
If you say outright you’re not in the game to win stuff that declaration speaks volumes. It’s just another giro like passive income for a billionaire huntsman who doesn’t give a F about the sports or clubs that earn him money.
Irony is that he will devalue his assets by his continued ownership of arsenal football club as the slide will continue.
Said it long ago when Wenger was being the excuse mouth piece for Stan and the new stadium debt.
If there was true ambition to be in pole position (starting from the top) the restricted self funding model would have been looked at, personal investment would have been made, the best coach available would have been sort out and persuaded to lead us (££££££), he would have brought a system of play, with quality transfer and likewise better quality staff would have been put in place..
It’s all a knock on effect that starts from the top and their ‘true’ intent regardless of lip service from his mouthpiece Josh.
So, undoubtedly other managers could have done worse with the players Arteta/Emery had at their disposal but a lot of others would have done better. Regardless it’s all a consequence of the top of the pyramid and the decisions made there.
Winning isn’t in our DNA anymore. Chelsea as much as i resented their immediate cash injection and massive push forward in terms of success born from a Russian oligarch billionaire they have a model that works. The top of the tree doesn’t permit fools who do not perform since winning is All important to them. Success on the field will ultimately mean success of it.
Football is a money game and is why Messi will earn more in a week than some small countries because he generates interest, inspired a winning mentality by lifting his teammates Nd sells a whole lot of merchandise.
What’s the saying? Speculate to accumulate…
We neither speculate enough nor have the owner who will DEMAND the very best because THEY want to be the very best.