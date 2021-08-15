Watching Arsenal is like watching the same film every year

Every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal.

‘Every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal’ is one of the things every season we seem to say the same thing about Arsenal.

I predicted our net spend this summer would be 50-80 million and was called negative.

I pointed out how we had gone backwards since Mr Wenger left and was accused of having an agenda.

I felt we would lose at Brentford and had my loyalty questioned.

In reality it’s like watching the same movie or reading the same book …. you know the ending so why would you expect anything to change?

One of the topics that arises every 12 months is how the Gunners seem under prepared for the new campaign.

The idea to have the transfer window closed before a ball was kicked was short lived.

That concept was put together to avoid the scenario facing Spurs. Harry Kane could be asked to play against a team who in days might be his new employers.

The majority of clubs voted for deadline day to be at the start of September meaning clubs start the season still not sure what their squads will be long term.

Just because there is another two weeks to purchase players though doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try and do your business as quick as possible.

At the end of the day that is Edu’s job.

He gets paid a lot of money to identify talent and bring them to North London.

Since January our recruitment department team knew there was a high chance we wouldn’t be in Europe.

That’s a long time to put a shortlist together.

That’s not a request, that’s his job.

Yet, as we went to Brentford short of numbers,our director of Football was on holiday skiing.

Forget his contribution to the Invincibles, how can he be on vacation at a time he should be at his busiest?

Surely save your annual leave till the window is shut.

The same week Grealish joined City, Lukaku joined Chelsea and Varane went to United, we were relying on our youngsters in an intimidating atmosphere, while those in power were not even in the same country.

While Arteta wasn’t to know his two senior strikers would both become ill on Friday, he knew from last season that Auba’s and Laca’s powers were fading.

Our failure to bring in competition up front means we had to start a rookie up front.

Some Gooners have praised Balogun despite never watching him play, simply reading his stats for the Under 23s.

In the senior team he looked like a deer in the headlights, touching the ball less than any other Arsenal player.

We had evidence since all last season that we lack goals and creativity from midfield yet as things stand we are putting all the pressure on Smith Rowe to be our source of creativity.

Calum Chambers was our makeshift right back – I assume because the plan is to get Bellerin off the wage bill.

Yet you contradict that by bringing on Reiss Nelson, who the manager has long given up on.

In a squad lacking experience you leave out Willian due to not being in your long-term plans, yet Maitland Niles is sat on the bench.

Leno made yet another mistake that led to goal but has zero competition.

All of the above could be corrected by the end of the month.

By then though we could be sitting on three defeats already with a big gap between us and the top 4.

That lack of urgency in the past has cost us a place in the Champions League.

Equally we might wait till January and be told we can only afford to loan players

Our worse League position in quarter of a century should have ensured a recruitment drive.

Yet compare how Chelsea and Man United’s owners have reacted to being behind Man City compared to us.

Which owners seem to care the most?

Then there’s the tactics.

Brentford’s players all knew their individual jobs because their manager put together a system which suited all of them.

Our centre backs seemed unaware that Toney would target them in the air.

They seemed shocked that Brentford would focus on set pieces.

To not work on that is either incompetence or naivety.

We did wear our third kit (another chance to make money) but couldn’t even be organised with that, red socks clashing with a blue shirt.

That could be a metaphor for where the club is at…

Be kind in the comments

Dan