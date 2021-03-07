Watching the Burnley game has seriously tested my belief in Arsenal

I’d say hello Arsenal fans, but I’m pretty sure you are tired of that. I’m an American Gooner for 20+ years, and will still be an American Gooner 20+ years from now, no matter how this season ends.

But… this season has seriously tested me. Everybody talks about tossing deadwood, and I’m OK with that. And everybody talks about loan deals, both in an out, and I’m Ok with that. And everybody talks about the 3 managers from the last four years, and I’m OK with that.

But, what I’m not OK with is Arsenal’s laissez-faire. How do we score in the 5th minute, and then miss 2 sitters? And even the announcers said… did Mikel just shudder… is he thinking Arsenal will rue missing those goals as their opponents score an easy goal? And, there it was, no easier goal ever for an opponent.

So yes, the game played out as I expected. A gift firmly unwrapped by the home team. Please, pass the ball a second time around and hit my hip. I’ll do the rest Elvis style. Oh, but passing player, please apologize afterwards, because that will make my Sunday morning better.

No. The apology didn’t help. But I’ll still buy Arsenal kit as an American. I’ll still use words like pitch, boots, and kit. But I’ll still not understand handball rules or VAR. I’ll still not understand offsides or tackles or Bellerin throw-ins for fouls.

I believe there will be no European football for Arsenal next year. Which kills the budget and the players. But… our future… can only be decided by those who wear the badge. And yeah, I trust half of them.

If I had 7 billion dollars… Arsenal would be King of the World. If only…

Mark Cooper