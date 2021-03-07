Watching the Burnley game has seriously tested my belief in Arsenal

I’d say hello Arsenal fans, but I’m pretty sure you are tired of that. I’m an American Gooner for 20+ years, and will still be an American Gooner 20+ years from now, no matter how this season ends.
But… this season has seriously tested me. Everybody talks about tossing deadwood, and I’m OK with that. And everybody talks about loan deals, both in an out, and I’m Ok with that. And everybody talks about the 3 managers from the last four years, and I’m OK with that.
But, what I’m not OK with is Arsenal’s laissez-faire. How do we score in the 5th minute, and then miss 2 sitters? And even the announcers said… did Mikel just shudder… is he thinking Arsenal will rue missing those goals as their opponents score an easy goal? And, there it was, no easier goal ever for an opponent.
So yes, the game played out as I expected. A gift firmly unwrapped by the home team. Please, pass the ball a second time around and hit my hip. I’ll do the rest Elvis style. Oh, but passing player, please apologize afterwards, because that will make my Sunday morning better.
No. The apology didn’t help. But I’ll still buy Arsenal kit as an American. I’ll still use words like pitch, boots, and kit. But I’ll still not understand handball rules or VAR. I’ll still not understand offsides or tackles or Bellerin throw-ins for fouls.
I believe there will be no European football for Arsenal next year. Which kills the budget and the players. But… our future… can only be decided by those who wear the badge. And yeah, I trust half of them.
If I had 7 billion dollars… Arsenal would be King of the World. If only…
Mark Cooper
The only way I will trust the project or Mikel again he has to get European football next season either through the League or through the EL.
Because I have seen nothing to show me we are going anywhere, if Mikel is still there without European football I am writing next season off to save myself this constant heartache.
Better have expectations lower to save myself from like someone said yesterday professional disappointment.
2 transfer windows without much money and a bloated squad of unsellable players on crazy high wages. If you ever thought Arteta was going to be able to turn that squad into something successful in a year, I don’t know what to tell you – that would require a full on miracle. I’m sorry if you don’t see it, but progress is there. We’ve shed so much of the baggage that was holding us back, and there’s still more to get rid of, but it will enable us to bring in hungry players that will improve the side. Not saying Arteta hasn’t made plenty of mistakes, but he is pushing in the right direction.
Or perhaps even REALISTIC expectations for ONCE, eh?
Cannot believe how many chances we missed, and of course VAR.
Arteta was rightly criticized earlier in season for us not creating, but now we are, and he still gets the blame? We’ve been gifting goals and missing sitters of late, but these are individual mistakes, not tactical ones.
If it was a once off gam where we missed a lot of sitters then thats just one of those days but…..
I agree it’s a common trend now, surely then it’s something the manager should be addressing?
At what stage do weekly individual mistakes become the managers problem? Or do we just say it’s individuals and move on to the next game with more potential mistakes?
TMJW- it was Arteta’s insistence on playing out from the back that cost us the equaliser. Especially with a goalkeeper who is poor with his feet and Xhaka who is just poor. Why use these tactics when we have players who are clearly incapable of playing this way?
Thirdman it’s ridiculous how he gets blamed for everything including individual errors. Anything to make him look bad. Even PEA himself admitted aside VAR they should’ve Won that game because they were wasteful but hey who cares, as long as it makes Mikel look bad then it doesn’t matter
Next season, in Europe or not, is a huge season for our club. Unless big money is spent on a few decent players rather than on just one player it could be a similar struggle to this season.
OT… anyone else watching AMN v Willock at midday on Amazon Prime?
We had at least four sitters. We can’t waste more money to replace the manager, so we need to support him till December
Why December? Why not the end of this season if we fail (which we will) to get European Football? What if we finish 17th? Why is Arteta being given time when Emery clearly want?
GOT- look at the table. Look at the Goals scored column. Do you really see progress here?
Just how long is long enough?
A disappointingly brief article lacking in anything of detail or real solid personal opinion(beyond the moan!). I get the writers frustation, as I guess we all must do but surely he could have gone into more depth than this shallow article?
I much suspect MARK that you are well capable of giving us something more substantial and worthwhile than this brief moan next time.
So I applaud your urge to contribute but can I plead for something REAL and more MEANINGFUL for you next contribution, please? Otherwise why bother at all !