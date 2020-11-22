“Watching the way he worked alongside Pep was inspirational,” Leeds Winger hails Arteta

Leeds winger, Jack Harrison is full of praise for Mikel Arteta and having worked with the Spaniard at Manchester City, he feels that the former midfielder deserves to be held in high regard as a manager.

Arteta only stepped into senior management a year ago when he was named as the manager of Arsenal.

He had spent his previous post-playing career as the assistant manager at Manchester City.

Harrison is still on the books of City and he only joined Leeds on loan for the rest of this campaign.

He worked with Arteta for one preseason before heading out on loan and he has now recalled how good he thought Arteta and Pep Guardiola worked together.

He claims that although he only spent a short time with them, he learnt a lot from that experience that is still serving him well today.

“I only worked with him for one pre-season and watching the way he worked alongside Pep was inspirational,” Harrison told Sky Sports News. “Watching all the advice they gave to the players was something I really tried to learn something from.

“It was only a short experience being part of their pre-season but I’ve been really grateful for that, just learning how they conduct their training sessions.

“He (Arteta) wouldn’t even remember saying certain things to me and other players around me as well. It was only small to him but it can make a big difference to us as players especially being so young and wanting to learn so much as well.

“You can tell he’s very intelligent, he knows a lot about the game and working along with Pep you can see why he’s got the reputation he has so it will be another interesting one going into this weekend.”

Arteta will hope that he knows enough of what the winger can do and that his players keep him quiet today.