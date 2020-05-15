Watford captain becomes the latest relegation threatened player to oppose Project Restart

Troy Deeney has become the latest Premier League footballer to voice his opposition of Project Restart as reported in the Daily Mail.

The Premier League is about to be restarted for this campaign to be completed, however, the coronavirus pandemic that caused the competition to be suspended is still killing people.

Teams like Arsenal have already returned to training individually as they prepare to get a good end to the season, however, that hasn’t been the case for all the Premier League’s sides.

Managers like Pep Guardiola and Graham Potter have also voiced their frustration at the fact that the campaign is being restarted amid a pandemic.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling have now been joined by Deeney as footballers who are also worried about returning to the pitch and the Englishman even claimed that he didn’t mind if his earnings would be taken off him, but he would consider the health of his family first.

‘I am not even talking about football at the moment — I am talking about my family’s health, and that is it, Deeney said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘If I feel that I’m not looking after my family, then I’m not going to do it. I am not going to put my family at risk.

‘What are they going to do, take money off me? I’ve been broke before so it doesn’t bother me.’

These footballers think we are stupid. If Watford was not in a relegation dogfight and instead battling for a Champions League place do you honestly think that Deeney would be opposing a restart?

This is so transparent and insulting to football fans that they will only have themselves to blame for being branded contemptible.