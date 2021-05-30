Watford consider move for Arsenal man to boost their survival chances

Watford is targeting a move for Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah, this summer as he enters the final year of his current deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal is preparing for another summer of overhauling their squad after finishing outside the top seven the last time out.

The club faces uncertainty over the future of some of its players and one of them is Nketiah who has around 12 months left on his current contract.

The Englishman remains a part of the first-team squad at the Emirates, however, he faces more competition from Folarin Balogun next season and might not be given a new deal.

Mirror Football says some Premier League sides have an interest in him and one of them is Watford.

The Hornets have just been promoted back to the top flight from the Championship.

They want players who can help them maintain their top-flight status and consider Nketiah a key target.

The Englishman is a record-breaking goalscorer for the England Under21 team, but his career hasn’t exactly kicked off for Arsenal.

At 21, he has huge potential to become one of the best in England and a move away from Arsenal might help him achieve that.