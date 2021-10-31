Watford man banking on their fans to help them beat Arsenal

Arsenal’s next opponent is Watford and the Hornets would be worried after watching the Gunners beat Leicester 2-0 yesterday.
In contrast, they lost 1-0 to Southampton to continue their struggles in the Premier League.
Arsenal is now gunning for a spot in the top four and they are already favourites to beat Watford before a ball is kicked in the match.
Claudio Ranieri’s side needs all the support they can get to beat Arsenal and one of their players, Adam Masina, hopes their fans will provide that when both clubs meet.
He was speaking on several issues at the club and touched on the game against the Gunners.
The left-back admits that Arsenal is in top form at the moment, but hopes their fans can spur them on to a shock result at the Emirates.
“It’s going to be a tough game because they are doing very well at the moment,” he said on the club’s website.
“They have a lot of quality so we have to go there with our spirit, our crowd behind us because we need them and I hope they stay with us until the end.”
Arsenal’s form suggests that they have already won this game, but they have to guard against complacency.
Games like this can end in a shock defeat and Watford loves a shocker, considering their 5-2 comeback win against Everton not so long ago.
I’ve got an off-topic question: What is the month that Arsenal players get injured a lot in? Somehow I think it’s November, but I’m not sure.
Our form has been great recently and I remember that in the past, great form was often hampered by injuries to key players so I’m kinda waiting for that to happen again.
“Arsenal’s form suggests they have already won this game, but they have to guard against complacency”…. it seems some of our fans should as well.
Not too bothered about the noise their fans will make, if we turn up and play as we did against spuds, villa and leicester, Gooners will be making the Emirates rock again.
This is the exact kind of fixture that has given us troubles in our more recent past, but if we have any hopes of returning to some sort of prominence we need to start delivering convincing victories over those within the bottom-half of the table…my only causes for concern are the way in which they rallied the troops against Everton and the fact it’s been an exceptionally long time since we’ve delivered strong performances in 3 consecutive weeks…that said, this is when the our lack of European football should come in handy, as there’s no excuse for us to not field our best in-form 11 and try to overwhelm them from the opening whistle…for me it would be wise for someone in the locker room to revisit those comments made by Deeney in recent years just to add a little fuel to the fire