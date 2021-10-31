Watford man banking on their fans to help them beat Arsenal

Arsenal’s next opponent is Watford and the Hornets would be worried after watching the Gunners beat Leicester 2-0 yesterday.

In contrast, they lost 1-0 to Southampton to continue their struggles in the Premier League.

Arsenal is now gunning for a spot in the top four and they are already favourites to beat Watford before a ball is kicked in the match.

Claudio Ranieri’s side needs all the support they can get to beat Arsenal and one of their players, Adam Masina, hopes their fans will provide that when both clubs meet.

He was speaking on several issues at the club and touched on the game against the Gunners.

The left-back admits that Arsenal is in top form at the moment, but hopes their fans can spur them on to a shock result at the Emirates.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they are doing very well at the moment,” he said on the club’s website.

“They have a lot of quality so we have to go there with our spirit, our crowd behind us because we need them and I hope they stay with us until the end.”

Arsenal’s form suggests that they have already won this game, but they have to guard against complacency.

Games like this can end in a shock defeat and Watford loves a shocker, considering their 5-2 comeback win against Everton not so long ago.