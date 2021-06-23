Watford reported to be keen on signing Arsenal man

Watford has made Ainsley Maitland-Niles a transfer target as they seek to remain in the Premier League.

They have just gained promotion back into the English top-flight and they know it would be tough to maintain that status.

They were one of the best clubs in the Championship last season, but the Premier League is a different ball game.

The Hornets have started bolstering their squad and they want Maitland-Niles to be a part of their plans for next season.

Todofichajes says after experiencing regular first-team action at West Brom last season, Maitland Niles is keen to leave the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee him regular playing time and the England international wants exactly that.

The report says Watford has already opened talks with the Gunners over a move for him this summer.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad and the Gunners will be open to cashing in on him so they can raise money to add their transfer target to their squad.

The report says the Gunners value him at 15m euros at the moment, but it remains unclear if Watford will be happy to pay that sum.

Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, selling him for that fee would represent a good profit.