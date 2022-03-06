Arsenal will make the short trip north to take on Watford this afternoon, with a near-full squad of options available for the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that just Takehiro Tomiyasu was a doubt for the clash, which will likely mean that Cedric Soares retains his place in the starting line-up.

Emile Smith Rowe did miss our most recent outing with an illness, but he is believed to be back ready for this weekend’s clash.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

While it is frustrating leaving Smith Rowe on the bench, the manager appears to have shown a preference to the Brazilian in recent month, and the latter’s form is hard to argue with. There has been reports that one of the two could play through the middle in place of Lacazette, while Nicolas Pepe could also be in contention to play also, but I don’t expect either to happen from the start today.

Would you prefer to see Martinelli or Smith Rowe starting down the right?

Patrick

