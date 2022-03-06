Arsenal will make the short trip north to take on Watford this afternoon, with a near-full squad of options available for the Gunners.
Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that just Takehiro Tomiyasu was a doubt for the clash, which will likely mean that Cedric Soares retains his place in the starting line-up.
Emile Smith Rowe did miss our most recent outing with an illness, but he is believed to be back ready for this weekend’s clash.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette
While it is frustrating leaving Smith Rowe on the bench, the manager appears to have shown a preference to the Brazilian in recent month, and the latter’s form is hard to argue with. There has been reports that one of the two could play through the middle in place of Lacazette, while Nicolas Pepe could also be in contention to play also, but I don’t expect either to happen from the start today.
Would you prefer to see Martinelli or Smith Rowe starting down the right?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I think Saka is going to have a storming game today, goals or assist…o-4 to us 🤞leave the team the same as last…
How anyone can “confirm a doubt”, escapes my excellent understanding of our English language!
Though I have long ago stopped expecting true meanings of English from those running this site. Sigh!
If this is what you’re referring to, the context is different; arteta confirmed the existence of a doubt (that Tomi may not be available for the game). The article didn’t state that any doubts were confirmed that i could find.
I’m not sure that it’s technically wrong to say that a doubt was confirmed anyway – it’s quite a common phrase (although that doesn’t make it correct!)
There is confirmed news
Why are we standing around clapping?