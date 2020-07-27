Watford victory was fun to watch but Chelsea will be laughing

Arsenal overcome Watford yesterday in a five-goal thriller, but the reality is that the performance was rather poor, and Chelsea will be relishing the opportunity to play against us next week.
We will go into the FA Cup final on Saturday knowing that we will have to win the tie to stand any chance of playing in Europe next term, but our level of performance has dropped off lately.
More specifically, we haven’t played a solid match since we lost Shkodran Mustafi to injury, after Raheem Sterling clattered into him late into the FA Cup semi-final, with the German now-not expected to return before the start of the new campaign.
We may have won yesterday, but we failed to retain possession, failed to keep organised defensively, and in reality, could have easily conceded another two or three goals against the now-relegated side.
One could argue that we had little to play for going into the last two matches, but before the Aston Villa match we could still mathematically reach the top seven of the Premier League table, a spot which given our FA Cup opposition would have guaranteed ourselves Europa League football one way or another.
We now face the prospect of going up against Chelsea next week with limited form, and while the Blues have hardly been the best side this season, their attack has proved to be deadly on a number of occasions, and on yesterday’s performance, Frank Lampard will be rubbing his hands together imagining the hatful of goals that his side will amass.
Will the FA Cup final turn into another goalfest?
Patrick
I think Giroud will start. He has been in form lately so the defenders must try their best to keep him quiet.
Luiz is another player that will start so let’s hope he performs his best, the way he performed against mancity in the semi final.
Two ex players will try their best to ensure their team wins. (Giroud Luiz)
I just want arsenal to win. Glad the season is over but wouldn’t be bad if we can get a trophy
The first half, while we were cruising, was fun to watch…. then it was back to the usual heart in mouth moments, dodgy defending, penalty conceding, hanging on by the skin of our teeth that we’ve all become accustomed to!
If we play like that on Saturday, I hate to think what the score will be – double figures??!!
I’ll put money on Giroud scoring!
I just hope everything comes together like it did against City… but right now, I have my reservations….
Very well written.
Giroud will definitelty score, i hope not though. I wonder why ex players enjoy scoring against us. Giroud wanted to leave Chelsea one time this season, before the lock down but he has taken a decent turn lately with an impressive run. I hope we are up for it. Any score line is fine, so long we win 5 4, 3 2, 24 21, 6 4…. so long we score more than them 😊
I don’t even want to think about what will happen. We probably gonna lose and Giroud will score. Willian too and than to rub salt in the wounds, Willian will sign and extension and Aubameyang will leave. And that is exactly what we deserve.