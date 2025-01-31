Watkins Interest: Genuine Pursuit or Arsenal’s Latest PR Move?

If you have to buy a house, you normally bid for properties that are officially on the market.
If the asking price is £250,000 and I offer £100,000, can I seriously claim I did everything to purchase a new home?
There’s a divide in our fanbase about how genuine our interest is in Ollie Watkins. Reports vary on when negotiations began with Aston Villa and how far apart all parties are on the valuation. Some even suggest, as a boyhood Gooner, it was the player himself who welcomed the interest. That, though, was when he thought he was competing with Jhon Durán.
Constantly flirting with breaching FFP rules, Villa couldn’t afford to have one of their major assets sitting on the bench. Financially, it could have made more sense cashing in on Watkins purely because Durán is younger. At 29, your resale value is starting to reduce.
Al Nassr, though, were willing to pay over the odds. One theory is they heard this in North London and felt this was their last chance to make a move. That’s, though, being kind.
The reason many supporters feel this was simply a PR move is because of their footballing education. Unai Emery wouldn’t want to be left without a striker. His employers wouldn’t need the cash because of the Saudi Arabia investment.
There would be backlash against the owners when there is a feel-good feeling at Villa Park. The money wouldn’t compensate for missing out on Champions League revenue, which would happen if you lose two of your best attackers.
If a fan knows that, then surely so does Jason Ayto. In the short term, he’s replaced Edu at leading recruitment.
This often gets lost on people, but our recruiting team are not doing this out of love and loyalty. It’s literally their job to identify and scout talent—not just for one month but all year round, so a shortlist is ready when needed. They get paid thousands of pounds to find the criteria of player Mikel Arteta requires.
The window closes on Monday, and we have yet, in January, been able to support the squad, even though we have known since December that Saka could be missing for the rest of the season.
The irony is that many want Michael Oliver punished because they translate a mistake as not doing your job. Yet what do you call making an offer you know will be rejected before you even send it?
That’s the best we can do?
We have money. Other attacking players are moving. You can’t, with a straight face, say this Watkins saga is Arsenal FC trying to be the best we can be.
Yet those old enough will know this has been our tactic before: make an unrealistic bid, then tell your customers, “at least we tried.”
Remember how many times Mr Wenger would be his employer’s shield, saying we were only in the market for the very best.
I have been actually surprised how many don’t seem to rate Watkins, so I sense it’s not desired for Arsenal to pay over the odds. Yet they must have known this is the month where there is inflation, and Villa were only ever going to entertain silly money.
Of course, they knew that.
I see you, Stan Kroenke, and thankfully, more and more of my peers are beginning to as well.
If we get to Monday and we don’t have a natural finisher, then saying “we tried” won’t wash.
Have to agree with you Dan. There has been ample time to sign a striker this window and going for Watkins at this stage seems like a smoke and mirrors ploy, just asking for trouble if it was real. Of course Villa are going to ask for top price, selling Watkins would be a suicidal move, leaving them without a striker while still contesting a top four spot and an extended run in Champions League. Their fans would turn against the club destroying all the faith that Emery has built. On Arsenal’s part it would be a huge gamble, paying premium for a 29 year old who can also be a bit wasteful, even though he would temporarily be much more effective than King Kai. Those in charge at Arsenal must be aware of this and will be happy to see the current squad ride out the season while maintaining top four and perhaps reaching the semi finals in the Champions thus giving the club exposure and bringing in some cash.
If the transfer window closes and there are no attacking signings then we will know that the club isn’t serious about winning any major trophies. We lost Saka for 3-5 months and Jesus for the whole season. Luckily the timing allowed us time to react in the market but here we are 3 days from the end and nothing. No serious club would do that.
Even worse it’s not like we spend a lot of money in the summer and are helpless. Our net spent was only 10m
This is just a smoke screen that will result into nothing. They had ample time to assess and acquire their target. They had enough time to look into plan B and C when their 1st choice failed. I hope they are working on other target and this is just a diversion. It’s too risky to go with Havertz as the main striker for the rest of the season.
Yep. I’ve said exactly the same thing. It’s a cynical bid for a player we won’t get but is of suitable quality to make it look like we actually tried to help out the team. I don’t think Arteta has any interest in actually bringing in a striker, he’s fully bought in to this strikerless mentality even though we have a style of play perfectly suited to a big number 9, instead we force Havertz to perform the role, which he does admirably.
There are good players Arsenal could buy to help the squad, help Havertz, and help this team achieve the goals they’ve got so close to the last 2 seasons. Vlahovic is available. Jonathan David is available. We could bid for Jean Philippe Mateta, who is playing excellently for Crystal Palace. Instead we bid for a 29 year old player who absolutely will not be sold in this window.
Utter nonsense.
Desperation ,nothing more nothing less ,I actually like him but nothing else on the market and this is where the club as got to .
6 months to late all this talk about players need to have a 10000 word dossier about them and 6months reconnaissance is b0llocks .
Same old Arsenal .
“reports vary” “one theory is” enough of this dribble
I’ve been saying this for many years now….the owner has the bloodthirsty fans written all over his old shoes, his team has been without a title for 21 years, the ridiculous thing is that they are considered a big club but he always looks at the backs of others…sorry for the people, the story…I’m sorry because because of the people’s love for the club, profitability is at the top level…Unfortunately in England They don’t show their displeasure with an empty stadium…so this monk is constantly collecting to take with him to the next life. To hell with Kroenke.
I doubted that Arsenal would be in the transfer market for a striker in this window. even though the consensus is that one is required. The scramble to sign one now is only based on the long term injury to Jesus a fortnight ago. Arteta says the club are working on it, but signing a player for the sake of it is not in his or the club’s thinking.