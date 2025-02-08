Watkins vs Isak: The striker Arsenal is likely to sign in the summer

In the last transfer window, Arsenal made an approach to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa, but their bid was rejected. The Gunners were keen to add one of England’s best strikers to their squad, but Villa were unwilling to part with such an important player. Watkins, who has significant Premier League experience, is also an Arsenal supporter, making him a natural fit for a move to the Emirates.

However, Watkins is not the only forward Arsenal have their eyes on, with Alexander Isak reportedly an even bigger target. Mikel Arteta’s side are eager to sign the Swedish international, but Newcastle United have placed a significant price tag on him. According to reports, the Magpies are demanding around £120 million for Isak, a fee Arsenal are reluctant to pay. Given that they need to strengthen other areas of their squad, such a high outlay on a single player could impact their summer transfer budget.

According to Football Insider, this situation means Arsenal are likely to return with another approach for Watkins in the summer. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa would be open to selling him, but every player has a price, and a strong offer could tempt them into a deal. Watkins has been in exceptional form for Villa and has established himself as one of the most consistent strikers in the Premier League.

Should Arsenal manage to sign him, it would represent a strong addition to their attack. Watkins’ ability to link up play, stretch defences, and finish clinically makes him an ideal candidate for Arteta’s system. If the Gunners can secure his services for a reasonable fee, it would be a smart investment for the club.