Watkins wants to help Aston Villa beat Arsenal with his family watching

Ollie Watkins will be eager to inflict another setback on Arsenal when Aston Villa travel to the Emirates this week. The Gunners are preparing to face a Villa side in outstanding form, having won 11 consecutive matches in all competitions. Arsenal will be determined to halt that momentum as they look to protect their position at the top of the EPL table.

Villa’s current run already includes a victory over Arsenal, meaning Unai Emery’s side would need to complete a double over the Gunners to extend their winning streak. That task will not be straightforward, particularly given Arsenal’s consistency and their determination to avoid surrendering first place. Even so, Arsenal are aware that Villa are among the few teams capable of disrupting their progress and applying real pressure in the title race.

High stakes at the Emirates

The match promises to be demanding for both sides, but the stakes appear higher for Arsenal. Any dropped points could prove costly as the season progresses, and the Gunners will be intent on limiting the space and opportunities Villa thrive on. Arsenal know they must be disciplined and clinical to avoid giving Watkins and his teammates the chance to influence the contest.

Villa, however, arrive with confidence and belief. Emery has been tactically precise throughout their impressive run, and his players continue to show trust in his methods. That unity has been a defining feature of their success, and they will be prepared to fight until the final whistle in an effort to maintain their momentum.

Watkins is motivated by personal edge

Watkins, in particular, will relish the opportunity to make an impact against Arsenal, having previously hurt other top sides. According to Yahoo Sports, the striker spoke openly about the added motivation he feels ahead of the fixture. He said, “I’ve got a lot of family coming to it that support them (Arsenal),” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“So they can be at the other end and hopefully watch me have the same outcome.”

His comments underline a personal edge to the encounter, adding further intrigue to a fixture that already carries significant importance for both clubs as they pursue their respective ambitions.