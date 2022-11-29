Watts confirms Arsenal’s desire to bring another Brazilian to the Emirates

Charles Watts discussed Arsenal’s January transfer plans and highlighted their interest in Danilo of Palmeiras more.

The Gunners have been interested in a move for the midfielder for a long time and attempted to sign him in the last transfer window.

However, it was at the wrong time and his employers turned down their bid, considering they were in the middle of an important season.

Their season is now over and they are open to buying and selling players, which should make a move for him easier.

Watts insists the Gunners have a serious interest in Danilo. He said on his YouTube channel.

“I believe Arsenal did actually make a bid for him towards the end of the summer transfer window and were told in no uncertain terms: look, it’s not happening now.

“Now, that may well change in January because Palmeiras are in a position now where they can start looking at accepting offers, potentially, and Arsenal will be doing a lot of groundwork when it comes to him.

“They’ve been talking to the club, been talking to their representatives for a long, long time. Everyone kind of knows where everyone stands in that situation, but it’s just a case [of] firming up that interest.”

We need to continue bolstering our squad to stay relevant because top clubs have an amazing depth.

If we can add more quality players to our group in January, we will give ourselves a better chance of ending this season with at least one trophy.

