Watts reports that Partey working to be ready for Arsenal’s game against Leicester

Arsenal-affiliated journalist Charles Watts has just dropped one of the best pieces of news any Gooner would appreciate ahead of this weekend’s game with Leicester.

Arsenal had to come from behind to defeat Aston Villa 4-2, a scenario Mikel Arteta would prefer not to see against Leicester. Fortunately, Watts has divulged that Thomas Partey may be available for Arsenal’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

I don’t think I need to tell you how good an Arsenal with Partey available is; Arsenal with the Ghanaian star are on another level. “From what I understand, he’s very much working towards trying to be fit for the weekend,” said Watts on his YouTube channel.

“But it’s something that’s going to be a much later decision, I think, when it comes to whether Thomas Partey will be fit to face Leicester.

“Arsenal continuing to assess him. Like I said, he’s working hard. He’s aiming to try and be fit for this Leicester game. He doesn’t want to be out long, understandably so – but Arsenal aren’t going to take any risks.”

Anyway, even if Partey does not make the Arsenal squad for the Leicester game, Jorginho can continue filling in as Arsenal’s number 6. Jorginho had a fantastic game against Villa, and if he can build on his performance last weekend,

Arteta may not need to hurry Partey back to fitness. In any case, Zinchenko’s style of play, which sees him drift through the middle, is also helping Arsenal’s midfield become more efficient.

Should Arteta stick with Jorginho until Partey is fully fit?

Sam P

———————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – Our Irish friends from the Arsenal Supporters Club DublinArsenal have made another podcast discussing our superb comeback against Aston Villa- It’s a great listen!

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids