Wayne Rooney expects returning star to hand Arsenal a massive boost

Wayne Rooney believes the return of Bukayo Saka from injury could provide Arsenal with a major boost during the run-in, with the attacker expected to improve the team significantly in the closing weeks of the season.

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s most important players since breaking into the first team, establishing himself as a consistent performer and key creative influence. The Gunners will now be hoping to see him return to his highest level at the most important stage of the campaign.

Arsenal Need Saka at His Best

This season has not represented the very best form of his career, but the England international remains a crucial figure within the squad. Arsenal know they need their leading players to step forward if they are to secure the Premier League title.

For that to happen, Saka must produce stronger displays than those seen over the last few months. His ability to create chances, score goals and carry responsibility in pressure moments makes him central to Arsenal’s hopes.

The club regard him as one of the players they can always rely upon. Over the coming weeks, he will have the opportunity to justify that faith and help guide Arsenal through a tense conclusion to the season.

Rooney Highlights Leadership Qualities

Rooney has now underlined Saka’s importance and believes his return could revitalise the side. Speaking on the matter, he said via the Metro, “Bukayo Saka has been great for Arsenal over the last few years, maybe this season he hasn’t hit the heights but he’s such an important player.”

He continued, “So to get him back at this time of the season is going to be massive, it’s going to be really important. He’s clearly one of the leaders in there so to have him back is huge.”

Rooney added, “An in form Bukayo Saka is one of the best players in the Premier League, there’s no doubt about that.”

If Arsenal are to finish the season strongly, they will need their biggest players to deliver in decisive moments. A fully fit and confident Saka could be one of the most important factors in determining whether they end the campaign with silverware.