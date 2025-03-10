Wayne Rooney explains why Merino cannot give Arsenal what they need

Arsenal have relied on Mikel Merino for goals since Kai Havertz suffered an injury, with the Spaniard stepping up to play as a false nine. He initially made an impact in this unfamiliar role, scoring twice off the bench when he first attempted it. However, since being named in the starting line-up, he has been unable to replicate that early form.

The Gunners struggled in front of the goal, and the 1-1 draw against Manchester United was another frustrating result in their pursuit of the Premier League title. While they are still mathematically in contention, closing the gap on an in-form Liverpool side seems increasingly unlikely. A lack of goals has been a recurring issue, and the absence of a recognised striker has significantly hindered their attacking play.

Wayne Rooney has weighed in on Arsenal’s situation, arguing that Merino cannot provide what a true striker would bring to the team. He believes that while the Spaniard possesses qualities that can contribute to the attack, he lacks the instinctive goal-scoring ability that a natural centre-forward offers.

He stated, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“A proper number nine – a forward who has played there his whole life – brings something different to any team.

“I am talking about that natural goalscoring instinct, which a player who is trying to learn the position probably doesn’t have. A midfielder playing forward like Merino can get hold of the ball and bring others into play, but what a goalscorer brings is that selfishness of wanting to be in the penalty area to finish chances.”

Arsenal’s reliance on a makeshift striker has contributed to their struggles in front of goal, and it is evident that a long-term solution is needed. While Merino has filled the role to the best of his ability, he is not a natural centre-forward, and his limitations in that position have been exposed.