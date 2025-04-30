Wayne Rooney gives his opinion on the Arsenal crowd against PSG

Arsenal supporters created an electric atmosphere during their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, helping to inspire their team to a stunning 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium. The players responded to that energy, using it to propel themselves into a strong position for the second leg in Spain, which they eventually navigated successfully.

In the semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, the club hoped for a repeat of that same support from the home crowd. The Emirates Stadium was lively and vibrant before kick-off, with fans eager to push their side one step closer to the final. However, the tone of the match changed quickly when PSG scored early, a goal that appeared to deflate the atmosphere in the stands.

As the game wore on and Arsenal struggled to find an equaliser, the initial enthusiasm among the supporters began to fade. By the end of the match, it was the travelling PSG fans—fewer than 10 percent of the total crowd—who could be heard more clearly inside the stadium. Their persistent support created a noticeable contrast and, arguably, gave their side a psychological edge.

Wayne Rooney addressed this shift in atmosphere and questioned whether the Arsenal fans did enough to back their team throughout the 90 minutes. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: “The players need help. I thought the fan here against Madrid was the best I’d heard it. They gave a massive amount of energy but tonight they didn’t give them that same energy – it can be the difference. The fans have been a lot – and I am not blaming them – but if they brought the same energy from Madrid, it could have given them a lift.”

Rooney’s comments reflect a broader point about the influence a home crowd can have in key matches. While it is understandable that frustration may build when a team is behind, unwavering support in those moments can provide the extra motivation players need. Arsenal now head to Paris for the decisive leg, and if they are to overturn the deficit, both the team and the fans must show complete belief and commitment until the final whistle.